Northland set to open new Price Chopper grocery store on NE Englewood Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents of the Northland are set to get a new grocery store next week.

Balls Food Stores announced Friday plans to open a new Price Chopper grocery store on Wednesday.

A special ceremony for the opening of the new store, located at 207 NE Englewood Road in the Creekwood Commons shopping center, is set for 8 a.m., Oct. 11.

The location was most recently a Hy-Vee store before it closed in January 2022.

Prior to operating as a Hy-Vee, the location was the area’s first Price Chopper store, which opened in 1979.

The new store is the 25th grocery store operated by Balls in the Kansas City area. The company plans additional promotional events during the weekends in October.

“This opening is a special occasion for Balls Food Stores as it continues to celebrate its 100-year anniversary this year,” the company said in a press release Friday. “The very first Price Chopper opened in the same area in 1979, and it is a thrill to build a brand new store for this community 44 years later.”

