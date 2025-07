KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northwestern portion of Peculiar is under a boil water advisory until July 31 due to a water main break on Harper Road.

The city learned about the water main break at around 3 p.m. Friday.

The city said that if residents do not have water service or are experiencing low water pressure, then they are in the affected area.

This advisory does not affect residents whose water service is operating normally.

