Nortian Foodtech, LLC, to build new facility in St. Joseph

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nortian Foodtech, LLC, announced Thursday plant to build a new facility in the Stockyards Industrial Park in St. Joseph.

The 160,000-square-foot facility will be located on a 24-acre tract of heavy industrial land at 2202 Alabama Street.

The company announced in a press release that they will construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with new technology that converts by-products from the meat industry - materials that are often discarded - into high-quality food-grade protein.

The total project includes an estimated $22 million investment of the building and equipment over a five-year period.

The company says it projects to hire at least 138 by the end of year five operations.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe says he is proud Nortian Foodtech chose Missouri and St. Joseph for its first U.S. location.

"The company's decision to invest and grow in Missouri is a testament to our strong manufacturing industry and skilled workforce," Kehoe said in a release.

"St. Joseph is the ideal location for Nortian Foodtech's first U.S. facility," Nortian founder and CEO Andre Albuquerque said. "We appreciate the support from local and state partners and look forward to creating jobs and driving innovation in the region."

—