Novak Djokovic has won a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title

Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 11, 2021
WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND — Novak Djokovic has beaten Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

It was Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

