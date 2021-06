KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Music fans looking to score tickets to Garth Brooks’ summer concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium should keep their eyes open this Friday.

Tickets for the Aug. 7 show go on sale at 10 a.m. this morning at ticketmaster.com.

However, a special waiting room has been created for fans to get in line. That waiting room opened at 9 a.m.

GARTH BROOKS WAITING ROOM

Tickets are set at $94.95.