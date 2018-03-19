Number of abuse lawsuits against ex-VA worker Mark Wisner approaches 100

Associated Press
12:33 PM, Mar 19, 2018
10 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — The number of lawsuits accusing a former physician assistant at a Veteran's Administration hospital in Kansas of sexual abuse is approaching 100.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Kansas City attorneys Dan Curry and Sarah Brown filed three more lawsuits last week on behalf of former patients of Mark Wisner. He was sentenced last year to more than 15 years in prison for sex crimes involving patients at the Eisenhower Veterans Administration Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Curry said he expects to file a few more lawsuits in the near future, bringing the total number to around 100. Some seek $2 million or more in damages.

Prosecutors said Wisner performed improper and medically unnecessary genital examinations on patients from 2012 to 2014. He resigned and had his license to practice revoked in 2015.

41 Action News has been covering the Wisner cases through court since the story broke. Read our past coverage below: 

EXTENDED COVERAGE: 

Wisner found guilty of abusing patients at Leavenworth VA hospital 

Federal lawsuits against former VA physician assistant move forward

Two brothers, Army vets speak out after Wisner’s alleged sexual abuse at Leavenworth VA

Retired Guardsman says alleged VA abuser served with him in Kansas National Guard

Head of VA visits Leavenworth VA, addresses abuse lawsuits

Former Leavenworth VA physician assistant confesses to wrongdoing in court documents

Former nurse for man accused of sexually abusing veterans says she reported him in 1999

State documents show man accused of sexual abuse at Leavenworth VA had record

Lawsuit accuses ex-VA employee of abuse

Purple Heart recipient sues former VA employee, VA for negligence

Former VA employee shares even more complaints against Leavenworth VA

Leavenworth VA physician assistant surrenders license, is accused of sexually abusing patients

___

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top