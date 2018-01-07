NWMSU student dies in business accident

MARYVILLE, Mo. - A Northwest Missouri State University student died early Sunday from injuries she suffered in a vehicle accident at a local business.

Morgan McCoy, a sophomore elementary education major from Liberty. Mo. was injured when a vehicle crashed into the palms, 422 N. Buchanan, about 12:40 a.m.

McCoy, who was inside the building, was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, and the crash is under investigation.

McCoy was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, and she was a student employee with the School of Education.

Counseling services are being provided by the university at all times.