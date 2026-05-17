NWS: 2 tornadoes confirmed in Linn County; 1 in Livingston County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service announced Sunday that two tornadoes, an EF1 and an EF0, developed in Linn County and an EF0 touched down in Livingston County during Saturday's bout of severe weather.

The NWS said the EF0 tornado in Linn County started at 6:22 p.m. Saturday west of Purdin, Missouri, and lasted three minutes.

The tornado developed between Arbor Drive and Beacon Road on Highway 139, causing damage to an outbuilding, before crossing a wooded area as it moved toward Clark Drive.

Officials said the tornado also damaged a single-family home before removing a "substantial area" of metal roof covering over a barn.

The NWS said the same severe supercell thunderstorm that led to the first Linn County tornado resulted in a second one, this time an EF1.

The tornado began at 6:28 p.m. near the intersection of Daisy and Clark Road.

The tornado, which reached peak winds of 110 mph, lasted four minutes as it moved southeast, resulting in damage to several farm outbuildings, including a well-built barn.

Tree damage was also noted along both sides of Highway DD, according to the NWS.

In Livingston County, an EF0 tornado touched down at 6:43 p.m. about 2 miles east of Chula, Missouri.

The NWS reported damaged trees south of Highway K and a damaged wood-framed metal building as a result of the tornado.

It ended at 6:44 p.m. in the open field to the east of the building, northwest of the Highway K and KK intersection.

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