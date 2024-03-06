O.G. Bandits BBQ won competition, opened in restaurant space in new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new BBQ team with big goals is taking over a large restaurant space in the new KCI terminal.

O.G. Bandits BBQ from Oak Grove, Mo., won the Made For KC Barbecue Championship last summer.

Their prize was a yearlong lease in an airport restaurant space.

The O.G. Bandits are the result of the talents of Ashton Smith and Josh Farley.

They've been cooking competition barbecue for years, but to them, this restaurant lease is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It's a life-changing experience for everybody," Smith said. "Because when you're in the competitive world you always want your name to be known so you're winning contests and stuff. This is a way for your name to be internationally known. You have people flying in here from all over the country, all over the world, and they have an opportunity to try your food and see your name and that's huge for us."

Farley says they were intentional about creating a menu and sauces that would represent Kansas City to travelers at the airport.

Some of those customers may be experiencing Kansas City BBQ for the first time.

"Sticking strictly to the Kansas City root, which is sweet barbeque sauce," Farley said. “But it’s true Kansas City, so it’s got a hint of heat on the back end.”

He hopes to use the opportunity as a springboard to a food truck or a restaurant in a building.

"It blew our minds that we were going to be showcased this big," he said. "Puts everything into reach. If we wanted to open up a brick and mortar, you know, in a couple of months or whatever, they're going to back us. They're going to help us achieve our goal. So it's truly life changing."