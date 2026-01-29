Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Odessa High School students evacuated after reported threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 1:55 p.m. Thursday, high school students in Odessa, Missouri, were evacuated following potential safety concerns, according to the Odessa R-VII School District.

The school district followed protocols to ensure the safety of students and faculty, and law enforcement was notified and is at the school.

The students are in the process of being released under staff supervision, and those who don’t drive or ride district transportation have been taken to Odessa Middle School for pickup.

The situation is being assessed by district officials and authorities, who will provide any additional updates if needed.

“We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our students, staff, families and community as we prioritize safety,” Odessa school district said in a Facebook post.

