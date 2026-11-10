Off-duty Excelsior Springs lieutenant shoots, kills 2 dogs outside his home

RAY COUNTY, Mo. — An off-duty lieutenant with the Excelsior Springs Police Department shot and killed two dogs on his property in Ray County last week after allegedly being confronted by the animals, according to the department.

The incident took place Nov. 4 around 7:40 a.m. on Lt. Jeremiah Renne's private property outside the city limits, police said.

According to the department, Renne was leaving for work in his police uniform and carrying his department-issued firearm when a large Great Pyrenees-type dog "startled" him as he opened his garage door.

Renne allegedly yelled at the dog to leave the property. After the animal ran off, he went to make sure it had left, police said.

Police said a second dog, described as a large pit bull, approached Renne, "growling and barking aggressively." The first dog returned, and both animals reportedly began lunging toward him, according to authorities.

"Fearing for his safety, Lt. Renne drew his firearm and fired at the dogs, killing both of them," the department said in a press release.

Police said the pit bull had previously been on Renne's property and had acted aggressively toward him and his wife. Renne had installed a fence along the side of his property following those encounters, the department said.

The department's statement comes amid community concerns about Renne's use of a department-issued firearm while off duty.

"The department's firearms policy permits officers to carry their department-issued firearms while off duty," the department said. "Lt. Renne's possession of his department-issued firearm was consistent with that policy."

Another concern involved Renne transporting the dogs' bodies to the Excelsior Springs Animal Control Center rather than reporting the incident through a separate written report.

According to the department, the shooting happened on private property outside city limits and did not involve injuries to people. A separate written incident report was not required under department procedures, police said.

Renne notified his immediate supervisor verbally and also contacted the Ray County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction over the area, according to the department.

When Renne brought the dogs to the animal control center, he reportedly informed a supervisor about what happened. At the time, he did not know who owned the animals, police said.

The animal control supervisor explained the facility's disposal procedures, and the dogs were accepted, according to the department.

Police said later that day, Renne contacted a neighboring resident he believed might own one of the dogs. During the conversation, he learned she owned both animals and told her where they had been taken.

The owner was given the opportunity to retrieve the dogs but told the animal control supervisor she would not do so, the department claims. The supervisor then arranged for the animals to be cremated, police said.

The Ray County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and determined that no laws were violated, according to police. The department's statement did provide additional details about the sheriff's office investigation.

The department said it conducted its own review and agreed with the sheriff's office's conclusion.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department said questions about investigative records or reports should be directed to the Ray County Sheriff's Office because the incident occurred within its jurisdiction.