Off-duty firefighter helps rescue child from drowning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An off-duty Kansas City firefighter helped rescue a child from drowning Monday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m. firefighters were called to a reported drowning of a seven year-old child in the 8200 block of N. Overland.

According to bystanders the child was underwater for an undetermined amount of time.

An off-duty KC firefighter happened to be on scene and heard the commotion.

He immediately sprang into action and assessed the situation and began CPR.

9-1-1 was notified and a crew was dispatched.

On arrival they found the patient and the off-duty firefighter.

The patient was breathing and had a pulse.

The child was stabilized, and transported to Children's Mercy Hospital for further evaluation and care.

It's unknown if there are any long-term effects.

The child was stable and expected to make a recovery.

According to KCFD, immediate CPR was crucial in saving the childs life.

