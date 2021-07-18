Officers fire shots, take suspect into custody after traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC police officers fired at a man during an attempted traffic stop in the city's northeast.

Just after midnight, officers attempted a traffic stop near Independence Avenue and Ewing Avenue, but then the man came toward the officers.

Fearing for their life, officers shot at the man, who continued to flee.

The chase came to an end about seven blocks south of there, near 12th and Winchester Avenue.

The man then fled on foot, but was taken into custody a few minutes later.

The man was not hit by gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

