Officials: House explosion near Holton kills 1, injures 1

HOLTON, Kan. — A house explosion in northeastern Kansas has left one man dead and a woman seriously injured, officials there said.

The explosion happened around 6 p.m. Monday about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) north of Holton in Jackson County, Topeka television station KSNT reported . Sheriff Tim Morse said the blast shattered the windows of neighboring homes and could be felt all the way into Holton.

Firefighters and medics arriving at the scene found the home leveled and on fire. The names of the man killed and woman injured in the blast were not immediately released.

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Tuesday, but officials believe the home was under renovation, and officials have not ruled out a gas leak as the cause, Morse said.

