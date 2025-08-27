Officials investigate Excelsior Springs FD member for remark toward demonstrators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a member of the Excelsior Springs Fire Department made an “inappropriate and offensive” remark Tuesday to a group of demonstrators.

The department said in a social media post on Wednesday morning that officials were made aware of the incident on Aug. 26.

According to the post, the member was returning from transporting a patient to an area hospital when they used the public address system in an Excelsior Springs Fire Department ambulance to make the offensive remark to a group of demonstrators who had gathered near Interstate 35 in Pleasant Valley.

The department says it is working with Local 42 as part of the review of the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by and sincerely apologize for this individual’s actions,” the department said. “This conduct not only violates department policy but also fails to reflect our core values and our unwavering commitment to provide unbiased service to every person in need.”

