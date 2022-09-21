Officials investigate unloaded weapon brought to Fort Osage Middle School Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Osage Trail Middle School student brought an unloaded gun to school on Tuesday in Jackson County, Missouri.

The R-1 School District told KSHB 41 News that one student reported that another student had the weapon in a backpack.

The student with the weapon was removed from the school on Tuesday.

The weapon was not removed from the backpack while at the school.

The Jackson County Sheriff and the school resource officer are both investigating the incident.

Osage Trail Middle School Principal Robbie Shepherd informed the school community of the situation in a letter on Tuesday.

"I am proud of those who reported this information so that I could respond in a very timely manner," Shepherd said in the letter. "As a school community, we need to continue to emphasize with our students the importance of reporting when the students see or hear something that directly impacts the safety for all."

