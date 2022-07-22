Officials investigate worker's death at Missouri theme park

BRANSON, Mo. — An employee of Silver Dollar City near Branson has died from head injuries while working at the park, federal officials said.

The employee was hospitalized Wednesday with “head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster,” said Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor.

The person was declared dead with blunt force trauma on Thursday, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

No one else at the park was injured.

The park did not release the person's name. The person worked at the park since 2017 in maintenance and construction.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into the death on Friday.

Burke said OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations and propose monetary penalties.