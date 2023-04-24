Officials search for Prairie Village man missing since April 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department is asking for help in the search for a man not seen since April 5.

Jerrold Hall, 61, was last seen Wednesday, April 5, in the 7700 block of Mission Road, according to a release.

Hall is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, with hazel eyes, long gray hair. He also has a longer gray hair.

Anyone with information about Hall is urged to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474 8477.