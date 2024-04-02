Potential ransomware attack disrupts Jackson County's IT systems Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A potential ransomware attack disrupted Jackson County's IT systems Tuesday morning, impacting offices across the county.

Jackson County's tax payment, online property, marriage license and inmate search systems are affected. In response, the assessment, collection and recorder of deeds offices have closed at all locations.

"It’s important to note that the Kansas City Board of Elections and Jackson County Board of Elections are not impacted by the system outage," according to a release from the county.

Some Jackson County systems are inoperative, others have operational inconsistencies and a few are functioning normally.

At this time, there is no evidence indicating any data has been compromised.

"The integrity of our digital network and the confidentiality of resident data is the County’s top priority," the release stated.

The county notified law enforcement of the incident. IT security contractors are assisting with the investigation and working to correct the issue.

Jackson County is in the early stages of its diagnostic procedures and is working to identify the cause of the disruption.

"While the investigation considers ransomware as a potential cause, comprehensive analyses are underway to confirm the exact nature of the disruption," a Jackson County spokesperson said in a statement. "Immediate actions have been taken to secure systems against further compromise as our teams work diligently to restore full operational capacity to impacted services."

Updates on the systems disruption will be posted online.

