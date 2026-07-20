Oklahoma man struck, injured while crossing highway in Edwardsville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man sustained severe injuries while trying to cross a highway in Edwardsville.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred shortly before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of westbound K-32 and Interstate 435.

A 2001 Chevrolet Camaro was heading westbound on K-32 as a pedestrian was walking across the highway, KHP said.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Camaro, a 19-year-old man from Bonner Springs, did not suffer injury.

Edwardsville police said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

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