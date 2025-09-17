Olathe City Council approves 2026 budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe City Council approved the city's 2026 budget at Tuesday night's meeting.

The adopted budget exceeds revenue neutral because the city's assessed valuation increased with new commercial and residential construction and growth in individual property values.

The 2026 budget includes a 23.317 mill levy and a flat tax rate, which is unchanged from 2025.

While the proposed tax rate remains flat, property tax bills may increase due to the increased valuation of residential properties.

"The 2026 budget approval from the Olathe City Council provides clear direction to our staff, ensuring the continued delivery of extraordinary services that support public safety and first responders, enhance resident quality of life, support award-winning parks and trails, and improve mobility across the city. This budget reflects the values and expectations of our residents while preserving the second-lowest mill rate in the State of Kansas," said Olathe City Manger Michael Wilkes.

71 percent of the budget is allocated to public safety and infrastructure.

You can read the full budget by clicking here.