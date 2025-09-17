Olathe City Council votes to approve controversial cold storage facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe City Council voted 5-2 to approve rezoning for the construction of a Lineage Logistics cold storage facility near 175th and Lone Elm Road.

The meeting was frequently delayed by outbursts from the crowd, most of whom opposed construction of the plant.

A representative from Lineage Logisitics told the residents of the Nottingham Creek subdivision near where the plant will be built that the company plans a $300 million investment and that could create 200 jobs.

The city's planning commission denied the company's proposal.

The city council on Tuesday overturned that by the planning commission by getting five votes in favor of the project.

There are six council members and the mayor also is a voting member.

KSHB 41's reporter Olivia Acree has followed this story for months.

She found out from neighbors they raised two primary concerns about the development. First, they questioned whether Lone Elm Road could handle the increased truck traffic that would come with the facility.

Acree reported the Olathe traffic count near that intersection is currently around 12,000 vehicles per day; the facility is expected to add about 2,500.

Second, they worried about chemical use inside the facility and what safety protocols would be in place to protect both the facility and surrounding residents.

Two city officials made the point that if the council turned down the project it would likely drop Olathe and move to another city.

Both city officials said Spring Hill would be a likely landing spot for the company.

City officials said Olathe offered better roads, fire protection and would be able to handle the truck traffic the plant would generate.

—