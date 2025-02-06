Olathe company behind the scenes in the Superdome for Super Bowl LIX

OLATHE, Kan. — When you look at the Superdome, you see the Super Bowl LIX logo and that it’s in the City of New Orleans but what’s written all over the stadium that you might not see is Olathe.

For the last four years, a small company out of Olathe called Lettersmith & Company has held the NFL contract for vinyl coverings, marketing materials, and logos.

A piece of home is printed on the stadium, thanks to Lettersmith & Company.

Matt Jones with Lettersmith & Company is in the business of transformation, taking a blank slate and giving it a makeover. You’ve seen his work at the Chiefs games, the NFL Draft in Kansas City, the Chiefs Super Bowl parades, and more.

“Our partnership with the Chiefs has allowed us to help with Super Bowls,” Jones said.

Here in New Orleans, he and his team of five people work to cover every inch of the Superdome for three weeks straight.

“There’s adhesive vinyl that goes all over,” Jones explained.

Like the past Super Bowls, he works to cover the tunnels, the end zones, the field walls, logos, and decals of huge players.

“The sidelines are huge; there is plenty of room to work around,” Jones said.

He and his team worked around the clock to give the city a restyling.

“It’s patience,” Jones stated, “To make sure it’s all ready for TV and the huge audience that watches the Super Bowl. It’s not easy.”

Jones continued, “I’m trying to provide for my family. We don’t advertise ourselves a lot; we are comfortable where we are; we’re a family business.”

“What do you hope people take from it, from looking at the stadium?” asked KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis.

“The amount of work that goes into it,” Jones said.

Make sure to look for the hometown pride on the biggest stage.

