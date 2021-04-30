Olathe father, daughter donate quarantine hair to nonprofit

OLATHE, Kan. — The pandemic has brought a series of trials to those in our community, but despite the hardships, many continued to see their glasses half full.

A father and daughter in Olathe decided to use their time in quarantine and make the most of their situation.

Like many others, Ryan Winrick went into quarantine when the pandemic hit.

He combed through the “new normal” of working from home. When he found out he would not be returning to work in person anytime soon, he said, let his hair grow.

“I was blessed with having hair that grows a lot, so I figured this is one thing I can do to help out,” said Winrick. “This is an opportunity, maybe a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity, given my profession. It’s just uncommon to have really long hair.”

His 4-year-old daughter, Kori, figured she would tag along, too.

At times, the dynamic duo reached a couple of split ends. Donation was postponed when COVID-19 came knocking on their door, so the date kept being pushed back.

They say their locks will be donated to a nonprofit in Michigan called Children With Hair Loss.

“This is great, because I can’t wait until she’s older to look back on it and kind of explain everything. Hopefully it helps everyone out, and she’ll look back and smile from it. It’d be a great memory,” said Winrick.

The family will also donate half of the proceeds they gain from a business they started during quarantine. Slime Monkey LLC, sells homemade slime for stress relief.

