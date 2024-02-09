Olathe man identified as one of U.S. Marines killed in helicopter crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Marine Corps Friday identified a 21-year-old Olathe man was one of five Marines killed in a helicopter crash this week.

The Marines said Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe; Sgt. Alex Langen, 23 of Chandler, Arizona; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho; Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, died when their helicopter crashed Tuesday in a remote snow-covered area in southern California.

The group was flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter and were on a routine training mission between Nevada and California at the time of the crash.

The Marines were stationed at Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based in Miramar, California.

NBC News reports Davis enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2019 and received a promotion to Lance Corporal just last month. He was a decorated Marine, having earned the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of HMH-361. “Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—