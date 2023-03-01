Olathe man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35 south of I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 35, south of I-435 in Lenexa overnight.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Denis M. Wambua, 33, of Olathe was driving a 2005 Ford passenger car southbound on I-35 when he crossed the lanes of travel and the shoulder and hit the median barrier wall.

The car then traveled approximately 200-300 feet before coming to rest in the #3 lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wambua was not wearing a seat belt properly at the time of the crash.

