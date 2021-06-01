Olathe police ask for public's help to find 2 missing boys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department wants the public's help to find two missing children.

Sebastian Lopez, 7, and Tysen Thompson, 9, were last seen about noon Tuesday walking near Sheridan Street and Clairborne Road, according to a police department news release.

Sebastian is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Police said he has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray and red shirt, gray and red shorts and green Skechers sneakers.

Tysen is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing dark gray sweatpants and a black, long-sleeve shirt with a Fortnite logo.

Anyone with information about the boys is asked to call 911.