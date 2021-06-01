Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olathe police ask for public's help to find 2 missing boys

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photos provided by the Olathe Police Department
Sebastian Lopez, 7, (left) and Tysen Thompson, 9.
Missing Olathe Kids.jpg
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:34:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department wants the public's help to find two missing children.

Sebastian Lopez, 7, and Tysen Thompson, 9, were last seen about noon Tuesday walking near Sheridan Street and Clairborne Road, according to a police department news release.

Sebastian is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

Police said he has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray and red shirt, gray and red shorts and green Skechers sneakers.

Tysen is 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing dark gray sweatpants and a black, long-sleeve shirt with a Fortnite logo.

Anyone with information about the boys is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!