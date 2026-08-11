Olathe police cancel Purple Alert after missing man found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 1:05 p.m. | Police report the 26-year-old has been found and is safe.

EARLIER | The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 26-year-old Jonathan Lee Holleman Jr.

Police say he was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday. He was on foot near the 16400 block of West 123rd Street.

Holleman was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts and a black T-shirt; he was also carrying a black satchel.

Police say he has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability and does not have access to required medication.

His direction of travel and destination are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—