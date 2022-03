KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 10:52 p.m. | The located child has been identified, according to the Olathe Police Department .

EARLIER | The Olathe Police Department is attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a child.

The boy was found Saturday evening near Santa Fe and Normandy Street.

Anyone with information or who can identify him is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363.