Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olathe police search for missing, endangered teen last seen Monday

Olathe runaway
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Olathe Police Department
The Olathe Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old boy.
Olathe runaway
Posted at 6:03 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 07:03:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered teenager.

Brian Showers, 13, was last seen Monday walking in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane. He is 5 feet, 9 inches, around 140 lbs.

Showers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack, police say.

Olathe police say Showers is considered endangered due to prescribed medicine and age.

Anyone with information of Showers' whereabouts is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or to anonymously submit a tip at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock