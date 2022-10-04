Olathe police search for missing, endangered teen last seen Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered teenager.

Brian Showers, 13, was last seen Monday walking in the 1100 block of West Virginia Lane. He is 5 feet, 9 inches, around 140 lbs.

Showers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack, police say.

Olathe police say Showers is considered endangered due to prescribed medicine and age.

Anyone with information of Showers' whereabouts is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or to anonymously submit a tip at 816-474-8477.