Olathe police searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is searching for a 14 year-old girl missing since early Saturday morning.

Kimberlinn Max Chadwick, is 5'-7"tall, and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded shirt, black pants, and black and clear slide style sandals.

She is considered endangered due to her age and comments of self-harm.

Kimberlinn was last known to be in Kansas City, Missouri.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

