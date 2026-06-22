Olathe Police locate pair of 13-year-olds

UPDATE, June 22, 8:56 a.m. | The Olathe Police Department says the teens have been located and are safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Olathe Police Department is searching for two missing 13-year-old boys.

Vladimir Dumler and Elias Daugherty were last seen on foot near the 400 block of South Rogers Road at approximately 5:40 p.m. on June 21.

Both are listed as endangered due to their age.

Vladimir is 5'-5", approximately 190 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark top and bottom, with a black TLC bracelet.

Elias is 5'-6", approximately 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and dark bottoms, with a black TLC bracelet.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.