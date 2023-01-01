Olathe police shoot, kill man with edged weapon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police shot and killed a man with an edged weapon Saturday night in Olathe, Kansas.

At around 11:10 p.m. police responded to a reported physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Upon arrival to the scene, police contacted a man at the scene, who held an edged weapon and "advanced toward the officers," police say.

Olathe police attempted use of a taser on the man, which was unsuccessful, according to OPD.

Police say that while police continued towards the man with the weapon, one officer shot him with their department-issued handgun.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and was treated by the Johnson County Med-Act.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team was activated. Multiple agencies are leading the investigation.

The Olathe police officer, or officers, involved are on administrative leave while the investigation takes place by the OISIT.

Olathe police say the "Johnson County Crime Lab is processing the scene."

Anyone with information is asked to call 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.