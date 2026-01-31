Olathe residents excited about Chiefs headquarters, training facility coming to their city

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

On Friday night, the Olathe City posted the agenda for a Tuesday public hearing.

According to the agenda, Olathe officials will discuss a 165-acre site at the northwest corner of College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road, just south of Kansas Highway 10, that would be used for the Chiefs headquarters and training facility.

"This development provides a lot of potential benefits for our city, in the immediate area of where it's being developed and beyond," Olathe Mayor John Bacon said in a statement released Friday. "I'm excited about the possibilities it brings to Olathe."

Residents and business owners near the proposed site expressed enthusiasm about the development.

Scott Dreiling, who lives less than a mile from the location, said he expects property values to increase.

"I think it'll bring more people to the area, more business, more commerce," Dreiling said. "So, all good."

Hannah Forsyth, manager at Johnny's Tavern next to the proposed site, has worked at the business for 11 years and sees the project as a source of community pride.

"Once they came down and said, ''This is a really big possibility," Forsyth said. "We were like, 'Oh, this could be good for us. This could be really good for us."'

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Mike Reynolds, who lives three minutes from the site.

Mike Reynolds, who lives three minutes from the site, said the area is already growing and additional traffic wouldn't be problematic.

"I'm happy about it. I think it's a great thing," Reynolds said.

City Council members emphasized the importance of Tuesday's public hearing in the decision-making process.

"Tuesday is an important step in this process...the public hearing," said Robyn Essex, Ward 1 city council member. "I look forward to hearing from our residents so we can make the best decision we can for our community."

Kevin Deneault, another Olathe city council member, acknowledged both the opportunity and responsibility the project represents.

"An economic opportunity like this one is exciting in many ways, but also comes with a responsibility to ensure it's right for Olathe," Deneault said. "I've already heard great feedback. I'm looking forward to Tuesday's meeting, both to learn more and to hear from more residents."

Keleah Miles, a server and bartender at Johnny's Tavern, is looking forward to the potential increase in customers.

"We're just excited for the business that it's going to bring — hopefully," Miles said.

Some residents are even dreaming about casual encounters with Chiefs players and staff at local establishments. Those could include sharing stories and mingling with the team.

“Hopefully, one day they decide to come in as a group and, you know, we get to mingle a little bit,” Miles said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

