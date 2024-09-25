Olathe Royals fan has close to 1,000 bobbleheads; man has no plans to stop collecting

OLATHE, Kan. — Dave Felshaw got his first Kansas City Royals bobblehead in 2004 when he took his family to a game.

It was Mr. Royal that started it all for Felshaw.

In 2010, he went to the Royals Hall of Fame. There, he saw the Ketchup, Mustard and Relish bobbleheads among the rest; that's when he decided to get serious about collecting.

Today, Felshaw’s financial advising office is full of nods. He said he has close to 1,000 bobbleheads, constantly searching for his next find.

Felshaw collects by attending games each season and spending his free time scrolling.

“Some people scroll Reels. I scroll eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Mercari — anywhere that has listings for bobbleheads,” Felshaw said.

He can tell baseball history through the bobbleheads. Felshaw has many of the Royals' greats, like George Brett and Salvador Perez, and has collected every Royals stadium giveaway bobblehead since 2002.

In his eyes, bobbleheads bring people together.

“You see lines of people outside trying to get bobbleheads, whether they're 6 years old or 75 years old or 90," he said. "Finding that bobblehead and just having that little piece of this year's team."

His massive collection isn’t just the Royals. He has multiple All-Star games and other MLB teams, the minor leagues, the Kansas City Chiefs, Sporting KC and the Negro Leagues.

Felshaw said his favorite changes every day. He thinks all of his bobbles are unique and each has a story.

“Why I do this? When people come in and see the collection, they smile," he said. "And if I can bring some happiness to somebody who's having a bad day or just pride of Kansas City because of the collection, then I've done what I've set out to do."

As the Royals vie for a postseason spot, Felshaw is optimistic there will once again be a Blue October.

Either way, next year, there is another season full of bobbleheads.

—