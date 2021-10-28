Olathe schools issue statement on gender identity worksheet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Public Schools has issued a statement regarding a worksheet that was assigned but was "not appropriate" for students.

The worksheet was handed out in a high school Human Growth and Development class.

It featured a unicorn image and used it to define the differences between gender identity, gender expression, sex assigned at birth, physical attraction and emotional attraction.

One of the questions on the worksheet read, "Looking back over your answers, reflect, do you know your identity or are you still in identity confusion stage? Give me 3 reasons you believe you have or have not achieved your identity."

Kansas state Rep. Adam Thomas (R-Olathe) has a child who received the worksheet.

"My reaction is simple. Let kids be kids. Whoever they decide to be is fine, but the classroom is not the place to push this ideology onto them. That's at home with their family or with a school counselor," he said to KSHB 41 News. "I applaud the school district's rapid response."

A district spokesperson said the district does not condone the worksheet and it is not a part of the curriculum.

"This worksheet was not appropriate for students and asked questions that could violate their personal privacy rights," the district spokesperson wrote.

Officials said students were asked not to complete the worksheet if they were given it and staff is making sure the worksheet is no longer distributed.

"While this worksheet was not appropriate in terms of the information requested, the district supports all students and strives to create inclusive environments where students can reach out to trusted adults for support," the district statement read.

