Olathe South High School Principal Dr. Dale Longenecker resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe South High School Principal Dr. Dale Longenecker has resigned, the district confirmed Monday.

"I have some important information to share with you regarding a change in administrative staffing at Olathe South," Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager said in a letter to parents. "I wanted to make you aware that Dr. Longenecker has resigned and will not be returning to Olathe South. We recognize that this has been an especially challenging end of the school year for Olathe South and want to assure you that your administrative team and district leadership are committed to moving forward in the most productive way possible."

Longenecker's resignation comes after recent racist incidents at the school.

On May 11, he sent a letter to families notifying them of a racial slur used toward a Black student.

KSHB 41 spoke with Kirubel Solomon, a sophomore at Olathe South who was the victim of the slur.

Solomon said he'd been targeted since January, and decided to speak out after students allegedly gave him a piece of metal carved with N-word on it.

In response, parents and students protested last Monday and demanded Longenecker resign, among other things.

"District Administration is working hard to ensure a smooth transition in leadership moving forward," Yeager said. "We are committed to providing stability for the OS staff, students and community as we close out the school year and head into the summer. Once we have named a new head principal for the 2023-24 school year, we will communicate that information to you. I appreciate your support and understanding as we work through this adjustment at a challenging time of the year."

—

