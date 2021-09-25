Olathe South High School investigating racist homecoming sign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe South High School is investigating a racist incident that was reported Friday.

A student posted a photo on social media of asking another student to homecoming with a racist sign.

In a letter sent to families, Olathe South said the district was made aware of the “offensive post circulating on social media” earlier Friday evening.

“I felt it was important to share that we are working to thoroughly investigate the situation and contact all parties involved, including student guardians,” Olathe South Principal Dale Longenecker wrote. “At Olathe South and in the Olathe Public Schools, we are committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for ALL our students.

"The type of behavior displayed in the social media post does not meet the expectations of our core values. Any behavior like this will be immediately addressed in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct.”

Just last week, Park Hill South High School also experienced racism when students created a petition to reinstate slavery, angering peers and parents.

