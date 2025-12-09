Olathe West classes to begin as normal after police presence at the school early this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Police say classes at Olathe West were slated to start as normal Tuesday after police were called to the school overnight.

Police tell KSHB 41 that the Olathe School District and police were notified overnight that someone might have entered the high school during the overnight hours.

Before school started, police were at Olathe West making sure there was no one inside the building or any threat to students.

About 7:30 a.m., police determined there was no suspicious activity in the school and classes were cleared to begin as normal.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Olathe Police Department was on-site this morning to make sure the building was clear before starting the day," an Olathe School District spokesperson told KSHB 41 News. "As students arrived, they reported to the Main Gym until the police gave the all-clear. We have received confirmation from the police department that the building is clear, and that we can continue school as normal."

The spokesperson said anyone who is late to school this morning because of the incident will not be counted as tardy.

—