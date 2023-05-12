Olathe woman traveling to Ukraine on humanitarian trip

OLATHE, Kan. — A mother of two in Olathe, Kansas, will travel to Ukraine later this month on a humanitarian mission. Paige Barrows lived in Ukraine from 2010 to 2012.

The experience created an unbreakable bond with the country and its people.

“In general, I feel positive emotions — motivation and this desire to help," Barrows said. "I am looking forward to seeing a lot of people who I know and have worked with."

Barrows has collected more than $10,000 for the trip.

The money will help her buy bandages, tourniquets, portable battery chargers, books, pacifiers, and several other items which she’s distribute to those in need in the country.

She’s paying for her airfare and other travel expenses out of her own pocket.

“I’ve had to remind myself a lot I can’t stop the war just myself,” Barrows said. “I can do whatever I can just to help.”

You can help by donating to Barrows’ mission.

She’s collecting donations through a variety of websites like GoFundMe, Venmo, PayPal, and through the nonprofit Stand With Ukraine KC - which can provide a receipt for tax deductions.

—

