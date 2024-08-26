Olympic and Paralympic power couple to start new chapter at K-State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are household names in the Olympics and Paralympics. I got to talk to them as the power duo start a new life at Kansas State University in Manhattan.

"I love a purple track,” Tara said while we walked a lap on the track together. "I mean, I won gold on a purple track, so that was cool."

Davis-Woodhall took countless leaps of faith to get here.

"I wanted to put something out there so far that no one could touch and that's the the energy I was channeling all season."

It's how she won her Olympic gold medal in the women’s long jump at the recent Summer Games in Paris.

Bernat Armangue/AP Women's long jump gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, of the United States, reacts on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

"The crowd went crazy, it was roaring,” Tara said. "I fell back into the sand, and I looked up at the arena."

You’ve probably seen photos and videos of what she’s describing. The Internet did its thing, taking these moments Tara described, capturing fans around the world.

"I ran over to Hunter and he was just shouting at me that you're the Olympic champion,” Tara said. “He was the first person to ever call me the Olympic champion. So, it's pretty special."

Bernat Armangue/AP Tara Davis-Woodhall, left, of the United States, celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the women's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

With her gold medal around her neck, Tara is still one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.

Talking with her felt like catching up with an old friend. As we walked and talked, we discussed her winning moment, her journey with Hunter, and so much more.

But we also talked about her go-to Starbucks drink, one of her favorite Paris finds and what’s next for her.

Cue every K-State fan yelling, “EMAW (Every Man A Wildcat)!”

Tara is now an assistant coach for K-State's track & field team.

Travis Geopfert, the K-State Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, also serves as coach to Tara and Hunter.

“I'm hoping that I could bring an older sister to these athletes,” Tara said. “I am going to coach, but I also want to be a mentor for them.”

Tara had her moment with Hunter as her biggest cheerleader. Now, it's Hunter Woodhall's moment to compete for a gold medal, or two, in Paris next week at the Paralympics. Woodhall already has won three medals in the past.

“We've done everything we need to this year to be in a great position to compete well and run fast,” Hunter said.

And you know Tara will cheer just as loud as Hunter did.

"It's just something we love,” Hunter Woodhall said.

But their goals are even bigger than a medal count.

"We want to get people's eyes on long jump, and we want to get people to care about the Paralympics,” Hunter said.

What makes them even greater is their representation.

“I know they are superstars that transcend track and field, but they're great people at their core and they maintain who they are,” Travis Geopfert said.

It’s why Geopfert is so ecstatic to bring Tara with him to K-State, but after he and Hunter go for some hardware in Paris.

“I've had a number of people mention that you gotta be tired and I'm honestly not,” Travis said. “You know, I think these student-athletes get me rejuvenated, and I'm ready to go for another year.”

Tara is ready to guide these student athletes, after Hunter’s Paralympic competitions.

Together, Tara and Hunter will keep being great — through every step and every jump.

"If one dream and goal is reached, then I feel like I've done my job,” Tara said.

The Paralympics begin Wednesday, August 28th. Hunter Woodhall's first competition in the Paralympics will be September 1st.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers issues surrounding the cost of health care. Share your story idea with Elyse.

—

