Olympic fever causing ski interest to peak in Kansas City

WESTON, Mo. — Snow Creek in Weston is experiencing an increase in attendance because of the Olympics.

“It’s been incredible, the amount of people getting here and the slope and the Olympics are on. People are seeing it and it’s getting people out of here,” said Thom Crowson, the senior operations manager at Snow Creek.

Crowson described it as "Olympic Fever."

He believes the Olympics are motivating people to get out to the resort and take part in snow sports. The resort experienced sold-out dates during the weekends the Olympics were on.

“With the Olympics on you just can’t help be inspired with what the athletes are doing out there,” Crowson said.

Some of the groups that are being inspired are hoping to showcase inclusivity while taking to the slopes.

Midwest Adaptive Sports is a nonprofit organization that provides adaptive athletic opportunities to physically disabled adults.

“We take athletes that have disabilities and we teach them all the skiing. And this is what it’s all about, getting them independent as much as possible,” said Jenny Karnes, founding member of Midwest Adaptive Sports.

The organization has also noticed more people becoming interested in learning how to ski.

Ryan Robinson is an athlete with Midwest Adaptive Sports and picked up skiing 11 years ago.

Robinson said he’s noticed improvement throughout the years and is now able to ski with help from a snow cart.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Robinson said. “The adrenaline, rush of the wind you feel when you come down.”

