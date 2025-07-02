On Track with KC | City works to upgrade wayfinding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the new streetcar extension and more visitors coming to the area, the city of Kansas City is committed to upgrading its wayfinding system.

The Plaza Branch of the Kansas City Public Library is especially interested in making sure people can get to the library from the new stops.

"We refer, tell people to go to the Chipotle," said Joel Jones, deputy director of library services. "The Chipotle people tell people to go to the library."

Caroline Hogan Joel Jones is the Deputy Director of Library Services at the KC Public Library.

Jones said that the addition of a MAX bus stop dedicated to the Plaza Branch was helpful.

"It was really a game changer," Jones said.

However, unlike the bus stop, there is no dedicated streetcar stop for the Plaza Library.

"We'd love to have great big signs that say, 'Plaza Library this way,'" Jones said.

That's where the city's wayfinding initiative comes in, creating clear signage that helps people navigate the area, especially with the streetcar expansion.

The city has a survey to get public feedback on what residents would like to see.

"Is that a digital kiosk? Is that physical signage with a map?" said Jared Horman, creative director for Kansas City, Missouri.

Caroline Hogan Jared Horman is the Creative Director for the city of Kansas City, Missouri.

Andrew Ngui, chief digital officer for Kansas City, said with the World Cup in less than a year, creating universally understandable navigation is a priority.

"Understand the surroundings, understand how they get to where they need to, and to do that in a way that communicates beyond the language itself," Ngui said.

Caroline Hogan Andrew Ngui is the Chief Digital Officer for the city of Kansas City.

The city is also focused on creating durable installations that can withstand weather and discourage vandalism.

"We know that when there's a mural on the wall, it's significantly less likely to be tagged or marked up, so we're exploring ways for these to feel like a thing people take pride in," Horman said.

As the streetcar extension project nears completion, it represents an opportunity to enhance how visitors and residents experience Kansas City.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

