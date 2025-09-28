One dead, another injured following a shooting in the 5200 block of Winner Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One man is dead after a shooting in the 5200 block of Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of shots fired. While canvassing the area, officers met a security guard who told them a shooting had occurred and took the officers to the crime scene.

While on scene, officers were notified by dispatch that an adult male shooting victim was transported to an area hospital by a private car and was pronounced dead. An additional adult male shooting victim was taken to a separate hospital and is in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation indicates there was an interaction between a group of people which escalated to gunfire. The number of people involved is currently unknown.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have begun gathering evidence and collecting witness statements.

A subject of interest has not been identified at this time and no one is in custody. This incident is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing.

—

