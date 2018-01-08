One dead, another seriously hurt in KCK crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A man is dead after a two-car crash on 34th and State Ave. Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area just after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a tan pickup truck and a black SUV involved in a crash.

Police say the black SUV was occupied by two men when it was turning northbound onto N. 34th St. from the eastbound lane of State Ave. The tan truck was traveling westbound on State Ave. when it hit the turning SUV.

The driver of the black SUV died at the scene, and the passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The only occupant of the tan truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The identity of the man killed in the crash will not be released pending family notification.