Female dead in crash at Bannister and Hillcrest early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, Feb. 28, 7:15 a.m. | Police said a GMC sport utility vehicle was westbound on Bannister Road when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an overhead light pole in the center median. The driver and lone occupant, an adult female, died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

Officers were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m.

Details are limited, but police said one vehicle crashed at the scene and one person died.

