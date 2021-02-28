Menu

Female dead in crash at Bannister and Hillcrest early Sunday

Posted at 5:50 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 15:45:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, Feb. 28, 7:15 a.m. | Police said a GMC sport utility vehicle was westbound on Bannister Road when the driver apparently lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an overhead light pole in the center median. The driver and lone occupant, an adult female, died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

EARLIER | One person was killed in a crash at Bannister Road and Hillcrest Road early Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m.

Details are limited, but police said one vehicle crashed at the scene and one person died.

Investigators are working to learn what happened, and we'll bring you the last news as it becomes available.

