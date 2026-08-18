Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate deadly Tuesday morning fire as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 10:43 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the deadly fire as a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene to work traffic as fire crews contained the blaze.

After firefighters attempted to save the woman and she died, detectives were notified.

Their investigation led them to an adult male subject of interest, who was detained for further questioning.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate, working with Bomb and Arson investigators to determine the origin of the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

KCPD said detectives will work with prosecutors to determine possible charges.

EARLIER | A woman died from her injuries following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. to a burning house near E. 51st Street and Agnes.

A KCFD spokesperson said responding firefighters discovered a home with smoke and fire showing.

Crews found a woman upstairs, pulled her from the home and tried to revive her at the scene. But they were unsuccessful.

Firefighters say they went back into the home three more times after neighbors suggested there may be a second person inside. However, no one else was located.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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