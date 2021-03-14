One woman dead in 3 vehicle crash near Sedalia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One woman died, and two other juveniles suffered injuries in a three vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Pettis County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a call near 32nd Street, just east of Rissler Road near Sedalia, just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

The MSHP said a 16-year-old male was driving a 1990 Ford behind another 16-year-old male in a 2013 Toyota. The driver in the Toyota slowed down to yield to an oncoming 2007 Saturn at a narrow bridge.

The male in the Ford attempted to avoid the Toyota and swerved into the oncoming lane and hit the Saturn head-on.

Christina M. Rice, 33, who was driving the Saturn, traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch.

Rice was transported to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead several hours later. A 13-year-old girl in her vehicle also suffered serious injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

