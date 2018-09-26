One dead in tractor-trailer crash in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor-trailer crash on southbound Interstate 49 north of Archie, Missouri, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

Andrew M. Yoder, 63, of Fairland, Oklahoma, died in the crash, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Yoder was the only person in the vehicle.

A passerby notified authorities about the crash around 5:15 p.m. The truck’s cab was upside down between the shoulder and the outer road of the highway, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

