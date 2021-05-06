One dead in Wednesday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night near Hillcrest Road and Barrymore Drive.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area just after 10 p.m. on a shots fired call.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man in the street unresponsive.
A short time later the man was declared dead.
There is no suspect information at this time.
